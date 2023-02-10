WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A lifetime of number one hit! The Voices of Classic Soul have been around the world and back performing those chart-topping hits.

The group consists of Joe Coleman, Joe Blunt & Theo Peoples, formerly of the Temptations, the Platters, the Drifters, and the Four Tops.

The Trio will be performing a Pre-Valentine’s Day show at the Carlyle Room on Saturday, February 11th.

Coleman and Blunt stopped by our DC News Now studios to talk about their upcoming show in DC.

For more information: https://voicesofclassicsoul.com/