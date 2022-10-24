WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police responded to a triple shooting on Missouri Avenue NW on Monday evening.

DC News Now partner DC Realtime News first reported on the shooting, saying that three people, including the child, had been shot.

Police said during a briefing that they first responded around 6:25 p.m. They found two men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and heard that a four-year-old was taken to the Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We are grateful that this isn’t worse news. A four-year-old was shot today. We think the injury is minor but it’s hard to say for a four-year-old with a gunshot,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Police Chief Robert Contee said that he does not believe there is any immediate danger to the public. Anyone who lives on the 100 block of Kennedy Street is asked to review doorbell camera footage around 6:25 p.m.

“We have to be, as a city, continue to be laser-focused on illegal guns in our city, I don’t care on whose hands, like 13-year-olds, illegal fire arms in their hands, and they use it, (there_ has to be accountability for them,” Contee said.