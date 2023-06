WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Summer is quickly approaching and that means a lot of families will be spending time at the pool or beach. It is important to make sure our children are safe if an accident does happen.

Nurse Practitioner, Lauren Gordon and Lactation Consultant and Pediatric Sleep Specialist Vanessa Cornoni from Stork Child Birth Education stopped by our DC News Now to talk about the importance of knowing CPR and demonstrate the proper way to perform it on a child.