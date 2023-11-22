WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said a boy fell from a window of a building on Wednesday afternoon.
Crews said they were dispatched to the 1900 block of Trenton Pl. SE.
The boy was transported to the hospital via Medevac.
