WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two children were safe after they were in a car that police said was stolen in D.C. on Tuesday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that officers stopped for a vehicle accident around 5:35 p.m. on Bowen Road in Southeast D.C.

Police said that a woman had gotten out of the car when an armed man got in the car and drove away. The woman’s two children were in the car at the time.

MPD said that the woman and the suspect knew each other.

Officials said that the children were found shortly afterward. Both of them were safe and uninjured.

Police said that the investigation was still ongoing Tuesday night. They said that they did not have the suspect in custody.