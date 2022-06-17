WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — COVID vaccines for children under 5 could be coming to Washington, D.C. early next week.

Officials said that these vaccines will be arriving on Monday and Thursday pending final approval from the Centers for Disease Control.

According to a tweet, the vaccines “will be available at each Ward’s COVID centers (200/day), retail partners (grocery/drugstores), & pediatricians (kids< 3).” Most of the vaccines coming in will be Moderna vaccines.

The FDA’s vaccine advisors voted unanimously to recommend authorizing both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children under 5 on Wednesday.