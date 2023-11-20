WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A bar in Chinatown has shut its doors for good.

Bar Deco announced on social media Sunday that it would be closing permanently.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to close our doors permanently today, 11/19. Being a part of this vibrant & thriving community since 2015 has truly been an honor. We cannot thank our dedicated staff & loyal patrons enough for the last 8 years of incredible memories,” the post read on Facebook.

The establishment is the latest in a long list of D.C. bars and restaurants closing.

Earlier this month, Brine Oyster Bar announced its closure and Buttercream Bakeshop will close at the end of the year.

“We are really sad to see this particular business go,” Gerren Price, President and CEO of the Downtown DC Business Improvement District.

Price said businesses have faced several difficult challenges post pandemic, including inflation, increases in labor costs and crime.

“Safety is on the top of a lot of people’s minds. That’s a challenge in our downtown,” he said. “People are thinking about public safety and what it means to feel safe.”

Earlier this year, Downtown DC released a yearlong study into Gallery Place and the Chinatown Corridor.

Safety was among the top concerns of area stakeholders. In particular, visible drug sales, aggressive panhandling and a perceived increase in people experiencing homelessness were of concern.

Price said the BID is working to address some of those concerns, in addition to making the area more vibrant. Plans for Chinatown include revitalizing available green spaces, adding more outdoor dining and flipping vacant commercial office spaces into residential spaces.

“It feels like change is on the horizon,” Price said. “There are a lot of good things that are happening and a lot of good reasons to be downtown.”

Sophia Greathouse is resident of D.C., living near the area.

“I would like to see more things that are not necessarily food and beverage focused,” she said. “I don’t think we have a lot of cultural attractions here necessarily.”

Greathouse said she loves the character of Chinatown.

“I love the sense of community. I like that there are still a lot of small family-owned businesses,” she explained. “I get to know the owners, the employees just from walking in and out and grabbing a coffee here and there. I love that it’s that vibrant, hyper local space.”

She said Bar Deco will be a loss to the community but acknowledges there have been a change in everyday patterns following the pandemic.

“A move over to remote work makes it difficult for people to come back out here after the work day is finished,” she said. “So that every important 5 to 8 p.m. time period, it makes it difficult for us to get a push for business into the night.”