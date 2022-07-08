WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Nearly 100 people in the district died from a drug overdose in the first three months of 2022.

According to city data, 1,705 people died of an overdose between January 2017 and March 2022.

“Opioids are effecting every age group and the overdoses are just overwhelming,” said Joseph H. Johnson Jr., an elder at Good Success Christian Baptist Church.

In the last two years, a majority of those deaths have happened in Wards 7 and 8. Which is why Johnson and his team of eight outreach workers are going door to door delivering a box of Narcan to every home in Ward 7.

“We may not get every household but we will touch every community in Ward 7,” he said. “We’re going to try with all our effort and God’s help to sustain and give everybody.”

Narcan is a nasal spray which can reverse the effects of an overdose. According to its directions, the spray has no potential for abuse.

“I say it’s helpful. It’s not going to do harm for everybody to have it,” said Steve Austin, who received the box on his door this week. “Sometimes the ambulance might be slow, so you might be able to save their life before they do.”

Johnson and his outreach workers began delivering the Narcan on Wednesday. They hope to cover all of Ward 7 by September 2.

“We have to get people cleaned up. You clean up your citizens, you clean up your city,” said Johnson.

Narcan is available for pickup at various locations throughout the district. For more information visit: https://dbh.dc.gov/page/where-can-i-get-naloxone-dc