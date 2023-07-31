WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The DMV has more help to restore power lost during two days of violent storms.

Roughly 700 teams from 10 states are in the area, according to PEPCO. There are plenty of neighborhoods that need their help after trees fell on powerlines.

One area is a stretch of 44th Place NW where a fallen tree missed a home under construction and a parked car.

“Mother Nature, you just have to respect this,” said Sammy Khater, who came out to see the damage.

The extent of the damage around the neighborhood surprised him.

“You look at this and say, ‘oh, my God, this is like a Third World War.’ You know, So we’re okay,” Khater said.

The boardwalk at W Street Park will have to be replaced after a large tree fell on it.

The sounds of chainsaws could be heard around the area, as people and work crews used them to clear away debris.

That included Tunlaw Road at Beecher Street NW where a tree fell on a house Sunday, and also knocked out power to the neighborhood.

“We got very, very lucky,” said Peter Ludgin, who lives across the street from where the tree fell.

His home did not get hit by a tree, but he did lose electricity late Saturday.

“It’s okay. I can do without AC. Food’s gone,” Ludgin said. “Working at a friend’s house.”

Utility crews spent a good portion of the day restoring power there and other areas affected by the storms.

The plan, according to a PEPCO spokesman, is to have all the electricity back on by 3 p.m. Tuesday.