WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People forced from their homes when the roof collapsed Friday at the Villages of Parklands could start to move back by the end of the week.

A spokesman for the company that oversees the property gave the updated timeline Monday as crews continued to work to repair the damage from the storm.

Still, it’s been a difficult time for the affected families.

“Not doing good,” said Renee, who did not give her last name. She said she has lived in the building for 3 ½ years.

Renee stayed at a hotel, courtesy of the American Red Cross which helped the families. She will spend Monday Night with friends. Much better than where Renee stayed right after the storm.

“The first night of the storm, I slept in my van. Didn’t sleep at all, I was back and forth in my van,” Renee said.

The storm continues to cause problems three days later. A giant branch fell on 19th Street SE, near Trenton Place Monday Morning, narrowly missing a parked car.

“It’s just, the weather has its moments of chaos,” said Taylor Thomas, a neighbor. “Mother Nature is just a little ridiculous sometimes.”

Crews removed the fallen branch, and are clearing away branches that look like they’re about to fall.