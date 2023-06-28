The "Australian-inspired" coffee chain Bluestone Lane has locations in D.C. and Virginia.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An “Australian-inspired” coffee chain with locations in D.C. and Virginia is offering customers a chance for a free trip to Australia.

Bluestone Lane said this offer was part of its 10th anniversary celebration. One customer will get two round-trip flights to Australia.

How can you qualify? The chain said that anyone who orders on their app between July 1 and July 24 will be entered for a chance to win the trip. Customers can get up to 10 entries per person.

You can get one entry without a purchase on the store’s website.

If you’re selected as the lucky winner, Bluestone Lane will provide you with two round-trip flights to Australia with Qantas and a place to stay for seven nights with the travel company Luxury Escapes.

The chain has eight locations in the District and a store in McLean, Virginia.