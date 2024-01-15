WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a cold weather emergency that went into effect Monday.

The emergency status, which will last until Thursday, is intended to protect people from life-threatening illness and injury, as temperatures are expected to reach dangerous lows.

The District advised people to stay inside and avoid the cold, cover up any exposed skin if you’re outside, and bring your pets inside out of the cold.



Bowser said outreach efforts to people who are vulnerable to severe cold started Friday. She urged residents to check on elderly neighbors and those who may need extra help.

D.C.’s snow team began pretreating roads with salt and brine Sunday afternoon following brief flurries.

Despite the weather, D.C. resident Ian Gillson told DC News Now Monday that he wasn’t going to let a little snow disrupt his morning routine.

“Yeah, I like running. I run every day. So, yeah, just came out to enjoy the weather. It’s a little bit slick. Should have maybe stayed at home but it’s good to get some fresh air,” said Gillson.



The District said it is providing several cold weather shelters for people who may not have anywhere else to go. The city will provide free transportation to cold weather shelters. For more information, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093.



