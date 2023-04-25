Others like Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said support isn't there despite mayor's backing

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Talk of an upcoming Commanders sale just excites Kenyan McDuffie. The at-large councilmember thinks it’s possible to convince the team’s next owner to relocate the NFL team back to the nation’s capital.

The location? RFK Stadium, a site that is supposed to be demolished by the end of the year.

”I think we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity staring us in the face to welcome the team back to the nation’s capital, to welcome them back home,” McDuffie said.

With the team’s strong signals of a sale from controversial owner Dan Snyder, McDuffie said this could be DC’s moment to get the team out of Prince George’s County where it’s been since the 1997 football season.

”You’d have to be living under a rock to not feel the excitement and some of the more recent momentum both the announcement of the name change and the announcement of the sale of the team,” he said. “New ownership is imminent and I think it’s the perfect time to hit the refresh button and talk about what could be an opportunity to bring that back to the District of Columbia.”

But even with Mayor Muriel Bowser’s desire to attract the team back to DC and get the control of the land from the federal government to the District, the prospect remains a tall order.

DC City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said the support isn’t on the council for the team to use RFK Stadium.

”The site has been talked about for the Commanders. The council has not been supportive of that,” Mendelson said. “The council feels that better use of that site is primarily housing with some commercial retail.”

Mendelson said there could be other sites available in DC to lure the team back. But comes with challenges, he added.

“Anytime there’s thought about having another sports stadium, it always comes with…the city has to pay and that’s where it becomes more difficult,” Mendelson said.

DC officials have put hundreds of millions into the Nationals’ stadium, Mendelson said, but given the shaky economy, the chairman doesn’t see that happening with the RFK site.

But before the District commits to any deal, the NFL investigation of sexual abuse with the Commanders must be made public, the chairman said.

“Because otherwise, we are complicitous in the cover up if you will,” Mendelson added.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has also talked about keeping the team in her county but her office declined further comment on the issue.

A spokeswoman for Bowser said the goal first is to get the land back from federal government hands.

McDuffie said he thinks a new deal to use the RFK site would attract jobs and economic activity to DC.

“The energy of just thinking about the prospects right now gets me excited and I’m happy to try to get my colleagues as excited as I am about it,” he said.