WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Days after the District surpassed 200 homicides, acting Police Chief Pamela Smith made her case to city leaders as to why she should be confirmed in a permanent role.

If confirmed, Smith will be the first Black woman to lead D.C.’s police force.

The Committee on the Judiciary & Public Safety held a Public Roundtable on Wednesday on the nomination of Pamela Smith to be Chief.

Dozens of people gathered at the Wilson Building to testify in favor of or against Smith’s nomination. While some pointed to her inexperience leading a department, as well as the continuing violence under her watch, most who testified were in favor of Smith’s confirmation.

She has spent more than 25 years in law enforcement. She’s been with the Metropolitan Police Department for two years and served previously as Chief of the U.S. Park Police.

One public witness, Brian Mulholland, questioned her priorities.

“When crime is at a 20-year high, she chooses the park ranger when we need a marine general at war,” he said.

Those in favor of Smith’s confirmation point to her willingness to listen, meet with community members and commit to community policing.

“Her professionalism, her energy, yet strong, compassionate leadership style and her willingness to keep showing up are taking our confidence in MPD to another level,” said Irwin Royster, a Ward 7 faith leader.

Smith spoke about her citywide approach to crime and acknowledged that too many groups of youth and young adults are committing strings of carjackings and robberies.

“From my first day as the acting chief of police, I have been working with the MPD team and our partners to develop and deploy tactics that will help us to interrupt these patterns and make our streets safer for everyone in Washington, D.C.,” she said.

Ward 2 Councilmember Booke Pinto said she’s “hopeful about her vision and strategy to improve public safety in the District.”

Smith said she was satisfied with getting her vision for the police department across to the committee.

“I thought that the council members were very supportive in some of the initiatives that I’ve already launched and some of the future initiatives that we plan to initiate here relatively soon,” she said.

Smith said officers will continue to do weekly community walks and that 60 new closed-circuit cameras will be installed by the end of the year.

“I come to this position ready to work with members of the community, our partners and nonprofits, and government to help create a safer city all that fulfills the promise, and promise of equity and inclusion,” she said.

The committee will still have to vote after Wednesday’s hearing before it will go before the full council for a confirmation vote.