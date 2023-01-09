WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Community members were shaken following the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in DC’s Brookland neighborhood.

People left flowers with messages mourning the death of Karon Blake, a student at Brookland Middle School, which is just a few feet away from where the young boy was shot.

“Don’t shoot our kids. Stop killing our kids,” Ana Rondon said, in tears. “Instead of shooting each other, can we please uplift each other? Can we please teach each other and love each other?”

Community members are devastated after 13-year-old Karon Blake was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

DC Police said that a man on Quincy Street NE heard noises outside around the 1000 block of the road and saw someone tampering with parked cars. The two then interacted and the man, who was armed with a registered gun, shot Karon Blake — who later died in a local hospital.

Longtime DC Public Schools volunteer and a mother of 6, Ana Rondon, is heartbroken. While her children are older and have completed their education with DCPS, Rondon continues to volunteer and was in tears expressing her devastation about what unfolded on Saturday.

“That was a kid you killed. You killed a kid that had a whole future in front of him,” Rondon said, tearfully.

Rondon was out canvassing along Quincy St on Monday afternoon, looking to be a resource to those experiencing the same distress following the shooting.

“We’re torn up that a human being decides to take a little boy’s life because he was surviving. This kid goes to Brookland [Middle School], played in this neighborhood,” Rondon said. “This kid is related to my lunch lady where my kids went to [school]. This is too close to home.”

Police have not charged anyone with the death of Karon Blake and community members told DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee that this should not have escalated to a shooting.

“It’s a pretty effed-up situation in general,” Ward 5 resident Colin Mitchell said. “Shootings in DC happen relatively often, right ever since I’ve grown up here, but the fact that it was a kid is obviously really upsetting.”

Jo-Elle Burgard says she’s noticed an uptick in break-ins of parked cars. Just 9 days into the new year, DC Police has seen 183 reports of theft from cars as opposed to just 105 during the same period last year.

“It seems unnecessary, seems a little bit much. It’s out of control,” Burgard said.

Burgard says she had her car broken into last year and says she was shocked to learn someone was killed, especially a young boy.

“Honestly, I would do nothing. The car stuff in my car doesn’t mean anything to me over someone taking someone’s life,” Burgard said.

DC Police is investigating this incident and like many other who spoke to DC News Now, Mayor Bowser begged people to not resort to gun violence. During a press conference on Monday, she asked people to please call the police rather than turning to violence.