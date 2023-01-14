WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tears flowed outside an apartment complex on Saratoga Avenue in Northeast Saturday Night. This is where Karon Blake lived with his family.

“One thing I like about him that he always makes me laugh,” said little Ava Matthews, Blake’s sister. “And I’m really proud of him.”

Blake died exactly a week earlier on Quincy Street Northeast. An unidentified city employee shot Blake after DC Police said the man thought the teen had broken into several cars.

“Just hearing that my brother got shot, I don’t like hearing that. I don’t, I don’t,” said Zaire Matthews, Blake’s brother. “I don’t want to keep waking up knowing that my brother is not here with me anymore. I don’t. It hurts. It hurts.”

No arrests have been made. Police asked for the community’s patience this week, while the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, friends and family are still struggling with what happened.

“I just can’t believe he’s gone and I’ll never see him again,” said an unidentified classmate.

The family said they are planning a celebration of life for Blake.