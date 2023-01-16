WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Community members are searching for answers after a transgender woman was murdered in northeast D.C.

According to police, Jasmine ‘Star’ Parker was stabbed to death on January 7 on Gallaudet Street NE. Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

“Very happy, very jolly. Had the most outrageous energy. Always making you laugh. Playful, loved to sing, dance,” said Pamela Witherspoon, Star’s sister.

On Monday, family, friends and community members held a vigil to honor Star.

“She, she just was a happy person. Just wanted to be accepted, that’s all,” said Witherspoon. “I am trying to hold it together, and this is the first time I actually broke.”

“I watched as she aged and I saw growth. I really saw growth in Star,” said Earline Budd, a transgender activist.

Budd works with HIPS, a group that helps those affected by drug use or sexual exchange due to coercion, choice or circumstance.

Budd said there has been progress in reducing violence against transgender people in the District in recent years. However, she wants to see more.

“I want to see from the chief of police and the mayor that they’re accountable. Come out and say something. Everything is silent. They pick and choose what stories they want to report,” she said.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, transgender women of color are disproportionately affected by violence. Between 2013 and 2020 66% of transgender people murdered were black transgender women.

“She was a member of our community and she deserved to live, and not just have her life taken away. And I’m hoping someone will come forward with some information,” said Budd.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.