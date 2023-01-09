WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Community groups are demanding answers from DC Police and District leaders, after a 13-year-old boy was killed early Saturday morning.

Karon Blake was shot and killed on Quincy Street NE. According to police, a homeowner shot Blake after confronting him for allegedly breaking into cars on the street. Police have not released the name of the man who pulled the trigger and are determining if charges will be filed.

“Why hasn’t there been a release of a name?” said Frankie Seabron, with the DC Safety Squad. “If I were to go out and kill somebody, I would be arrested. Regular everyday citizens would be arrested. And to our knowledge this man, this adult, has not been arrested.”

DC Safety Squad, along with Ward 5 Mutual Aid and Harriet’s Wildest Dreams are demanding answers from police.

The groups canvassed the neighborhood Monday handing out flyers and asking people to share any information they may have about the shooter. The groups are also demanding the District release more information by the end of the day Tuesday.

“The administration has until close of business tomorrow to produce some answers and give some transparency around what transpired or we will continue to press. And if that looks like escalation, if that looks like protest, if that looks like mass mobilization, then that is what we will continue to do,” said Seabron.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Lindsey Appiah said the government is working to be transparent.

In a statement she said, “As a government, we are committed to being as open and transparent as possible in all matters while also ensuring that we act in a manner that advances the fair and equitable administration of justice. To that end, MPD is working to conduct a thorough investigation and has been, and continues to be, in consultation with the US Attorney’s Office.”

“It’s a tragedy and what angers me most is a 13-year-old is not with us that should be here,” said Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker. “But, also the ways in which community members are left scrambling for answers, families are left scrambling for answers.”

Parker is calling on MPD to hold the shooter accountable. And, to release more information.

“People are unnerved. They’re unsure of what this means for their neighbors, but also of who to look to to keep them safe,” he said. “Transparency is so important because we don’t want people taking matters into their own hands.”

Parker will hold a community meeting Tuesday night at 7pm at the Turkey Thicket Recreation Center. Representatives from MPD will be in attendance.