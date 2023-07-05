WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Community members are frustrated following a holiday weekend filled with violence.

“I’m still reeling from the 4th,” said MPD District Seven Commander LaShay Makal. “I spent from dusk until dawn running through the 7th District just doing everything I could to prevent violent crime and we still had [a] homicide.”

Makal was one of the dozens of stakeholders who attended the “stop the violence” community meeting hosted by Building Bridges Across the River, a nonprofit that serves families east of the Anacostia River.

“I think people are scared, I think people are frustrated, I think people are afraid to let their kids outside,” said Scott Kratz, senior vice president of the organization.

The meeting was scheduled weeks prior to discuss an increase in crime along Mississippi Avenue SE, however a rash of crimes citywide during the first weekend of July made it more urgent. This included, a mass shooting that injured nine people.

“It’s our attempt tonight to come up with a series of community driven solutions because we’re confident that the answers are already in the community we just need to provide the venue and the opportunity to speak,” said Kratz.

According to data from the Metropolitan Police Department, homicides are up 17% this year district-wide compared to the same time last year. In Ward 8 there have been 54 homicides.

“We’re tired of burying our babies,” Vaughn Perry, Director of the Skyland Workforce Center, said.

Perry, who grew up in the District and spent the last two decades living in Ward 8, said the current trend of rising crime reminds him of being a child at a time when D.C. was considered the “murder capital of the world.”

“I don’t want to live back in that city where it seemed liked every other day someone is getting killed,” he said.

Perry hoped the meeting could serve as a call to action.

“We need to find the solutions and we can’t wait for anyone else to do it,” he said.