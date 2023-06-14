WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Community members said they were fed up because of litter lining the main thoroughfare into Ward 7.

“This is Pennsylvania Avenue. When you come straight from the city, this is what you see,” said Cato Johnson. “How would you feel if you had certain things like plastic bottles and plastic in your front yard?”

Trash could be seen in the median, street and sidewalk along the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE on Wednesday. That included bottles, cups, plastic bags, wrappers, clothing drug paraphernalia and more.

“It does bother me, it concerns me greatly. And what I’m really concerned about is how it can become your normal,” said Johnson.

“Perception is reality. And when you perceive something to be downtrodden, not taken care of, impoverished, dirty that’s the type of sentiment and feel that you get,” said ANC7B Commissioner Kelvin Brown.

Brown said the issue has been piling up for a while.

“It’s peppered with trash, all types of debris, car parts,” he said.

Brown has reached out to DC’s Department of Public Works, which picks up trash and handles street cleaning, and the National Park Service, which maintains the median and some of the green space in the area. However, he said the response has been minimal.

“The response is always delayed, the response is always, ‘It’s not us, it’s the other agency,’” Brown explained.

He’d like to see the agencies clean up the area immediately.

“When you don’t have basic city services in your community, you feel left out,” said Brown. “We want to make sure that safety and neighborhood beautification are just a ticket to ride. Those should be the bottom threshold.”

DC News Now reached out to DC Public Works but did not hear back at the time of publication.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service said the agency is aware of the issue and is working to clean up the trash as soon as possible. It’s also planning to revisit efforts to prevent litter in the first place.