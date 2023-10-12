WASINGTON (DC News Now) — Another congressional hearing was held Thursday detailing crime in the nation’s capital and featured victims of violence in recent years and that has surged significantly this year.

The hearing on Capitol Hill was hosted by the House Judiciary subcommittee on crime and federal government surveillance which focused on the violence against D.C. residents, businesses and a first responders.

“If you’re not careful in violent cities like D.C., you may end up as just another statistic,” said Mitchell Sobolevsky, who told the committee he was a victim of armed robbery back in December 2020.

Sobolevsky said a man followed him for several blocks, just a short walk from the White House, and then eventually put a gun to his head.

“He told me, do what I say and you ain’t gonna die tonight,” Sobolevsky said. “All I could hear is you’re going to die tonight.”

Other people like D.C. Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah, who oversees the District’s public safety sector, testified along with D.C. Police Union Chief Gregg Pemberton and some other experts on crime and violence.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, (R-Ariz.), chairman of the subcommittee, said in his opening remarks that crime has been record-breaking in the District.

“The crime that we are witnessing just a few blocks from this building is unprecedented,” he said. “No section of this city can be considered safe anymore.”

Last month, D.C. surpassed 200 homicides, faster than at any point since 1997 and now sits at 218 murdered in the District, according to police data. Violent crime has climbed 40% higher than last year and nearly every category of crime has seen a surge.

“I would say there is a crisis,” Appiah admitted during her testimony. “Any time someone’s a victim of crime in the District, regardless of the number.”

After the hearing, Appiah said that Congress can do more to help the District beyond political rhetoric.

“We need ATF [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] funding to help us slow the flow of guns,” the deputy mayor said. “We need the FBI funded to help us with the type of investigations like our Kennedy street takedown or Operation Trident.”

D.C. resident Gaynor Jablonski also testified. He said he was attacked on June 29 at his D.C. bar after a man whom he claimed worked for DoorDash turned violent on him. The subcommittee showed the video of his attack with his young son, who had a gun pulled on him.

“I don’t know what this committee can do to be honest,” he said. “But ultimately at the end of the day it comes to the mayor, the council and the [U.S. Attorney] and those three have to get in a room and figure out how to work effectively.”