Congressional bill to give D.C. the right to the federal land is on the table

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Congress took its first steps to possibly allow the old RFK stadium site to be redeveloped by D.C. officials, who hope to lure the Washington Commanders back.

District officials made a presentation on Tuesday to the House Natural Resources subcommittee which handles federal land – the RFK site is on – for discussion on the RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act.

Now the Congressional debate goes before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday in which both Republicans and Democrats on the panel will discuss. Members are expected to take a vote on whether to send the issue to the full House floor.

Both committees plan to work together in the coming days, Congressional officials said, to address issues or concerns before it’s sent for a vote.

“This site is 190 acres and it provides a great opportunity to activate it for our District residents in addition to the potential for professional sports,” said Delano Hunter, the District’s director of the General Services department, who testified before the Natural Resources subcommittee.

“I’m really excited about recreation opportunities,” Hunter added. “We can connect communities along the Anacostia River to Anacostia River for outdoor recreation and leisure activities.”

If passed, the bill would lengthen D.C.’s lease with the federal government for the RFK land for up to 99 years.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and her administration has been pushing to get control of the federal land to not only redevelop it for housing and retail use, but to also use the land to begin negotiating for a possible stadium.

Keith Anderson, the interim deputy mayor in charge of planning and economic development, said the first thing is to get control of the land.

“If we do not have control of the land, meaning the RFK site, there are no pitches to be had,” Anderson said.

The Commanders franchise, which is now under new ownership following decades of controversy under former owner Dan Snyder, have been non committal about its future. The team has been in Landover, Md., since 1997, but both D.C. and Virginia have made it known they want the team as well as officials in Prince George’s County.

Bowser told members earlier this year about the oversight committee along with ideas to help get control of the land and redevelop the dilapidated stadium.

U.S. Rep. James Comer, (R-Ky.) and chair of the oversight committee, promised the mayor that he would work with her on the RFK site issue. This summer, he introduced the bill to help the city redevelop the land.

“Look, we believe that the mayor is sincere about wanting to redevelop that area. It’s just sitting there,” Comer said. “Obviously, the federal government controls that building so we want to do everything we can to see that Washington, D.C. can put forth a plan to attract, to retain the football team and to redevelop that area.”

Congressional officials said that a full House vote could come in a few weeks.