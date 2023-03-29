Republican-controlled House Oversight committee eyes striking down DC's police reform act, Dems say national shootings should be their focus

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Crime in D.C. has become a hotly debated topic in Congress. Republicans said that City Council is to blame runaway laws that aid criminals, while Democrats counter the GOP wants to micromanage the District and is cherry-picking crime data to interfere in DC’s long-standing home rule.

All of this led to Wednesday’s four-hour House Oversight committee hearing that turned into a back-and-forth debate over what’s best for the city of more than 700,000 people that also is home to the nation’s capital.

“We have a crime crisis in Washington D.C. Our staffers are in fear. Our visitors who come to Washington are in fear,” Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said after the session. “This was a sincere hearing. My closing argument was to the D.C. City Council — we want to work with you.”

Comer said the “solution” to solving the crime problem is lending support to the police, adding that Republicans will likely strike down any initiatives that they disagree with.

“If you continue to pass excessive criminal reform that favors the criminals and is going to lead to more crime, then we’re going to continue to pass resolutions disapproving of them,” he said.

One of Senator Rand Paul’s staffers was stabbed last Saturday, bringing more attention to the hearing. This attack came a month after Minnesota Democrat Rep. Angie Craig was attacked in her building about a mile from Saturday’s crime.

Barbs were traded back and forth in the four-hour hearing with Democrats saying it was a waste of time and attention should be on national shootings. Republicans countered that crime is out of control and it’s Congress’ responsibility to hold the District accountable.

D.C. Police Union Chief Gregg Pemberton gave testimony, saying the crime led to an exodus of 25 police officers per month in the District.

“We’ve already seen the effects of this bill because it’s been in effect since 2020,” Pemberton said. “And there’s more provisions that were added in the mark-up hearings that are going to be completely detrimental to the working conditions and the livelihoods of police officers.”

DC Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said he wished there was more discussion of how to improve public safety at the hearing.

“It seemed that there was a lot more attention to the rhetoric than there was to looking at actual solutions,” Mendelson said.

He added that Wednesday’s debate was more about a dead criminal code revision bill that Congress recently rejected.

“The bill that’s before Congress is about police accountability and police accountability is a way to build trust. When you build trust in the police, you actually get better public safety,” Mendelson stated.