WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Texas congressman was carjacked at gunpoint just a mile from the Capitol Monday night.

Representative Henry Cuellar’s Chief of Staff Jacob Hochberg confirmed the carjacking.

Police said the carjacking happened at about 9:30 p.m., near the corner of New Jersey Avenue and K Street SE.

Hochberg said Cuellar was parking his car when three people approached him and stole his car. Hochberg said Cuellar was not hurt. Officers recovered the congressman’s car.

“I’m not really surprised that there seems to be a lot of crime that’s been going on around here,” said Theresa Firestone, who lives in Navy Yard. “I’ve heard gunfire in the neighborhood before. A lot of it seems to be early morning or in the evening, like after dark. I usually actually don’t even go out at that time.”

This is the second attack on a member of Congress in the District this year. In February, someone assaulted Rep. Angie Craig in an elevator. There was no indication that Craig or Cuellar were targeted because of their positions.