WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is demanding access to DC’s jail. In a letter sent to Mayor Muriel Bowser Thursday, the Georgia representative cited concerns about the treatment of January 6 detainees.

She also stated that the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating the DC Department of Corrections, DC Central Detention Facility and the DC Central Treatment Facility.

“The Committee is concerned by reports that January 6 detainees are facing a unique form of mistreatment due to their politics and beliefs, representing potential several human rights abuses,” she wrote. “Eyewitness accounts of conditions at the DC Jail Facilities—particularly regarding the treatment of January 6 detainees—paint a picture of despair, hopelessness, and a severe abuse of justice.”

Greene, who has visited the jail before, claimed January 6 detainees have been abused and neglected; forced to use clogged toilets, and not given access to haircuts and workforce development programs, among other things.

She’s requesting the District turn over all documents and communication regarding complaints made by January 6 defendants, as well as inspection information from October of 2021, COVID policies in the facilities and more.

“It talks about the two worlds we live in,” said Ronald Moten, an activist in DC.

Moten said there’s no question the conditions inside the DC jail aren’t great, but he questions Greene’s motives.

“I was in the jail myself, so I know the conditions. The conditions have always been horrific,” he said. “It’s ironic, people can find things wrong when it’s for a certain group of people, in this case pretty much some white people who committed treason in our community. And, even killed a police officer. But, you don’t care about the 99% of black people who are in prison.”

Moten pointed out that Greene prayed outside of the jail for January 6 detainees. But, didn’t pray for anyone else detained.

“She came to the prison and just prayed for a certain group of people, like the other 99.99% of people in the jail didn’t need to be prayed for. So I even question her real motives, even her beliefs,” he said.

He’d like to see justice sought for everyone currently incarcerated. Not just a select group of people.

“Let’s see how many visits they’ve made to any prisons in the US about inhuman conditions. And if they haven’t, why would it be so important for them to come to DC to visit a group of people who committed treason?” he said.

DC News Now reached out to Congresswoman Greene for an interview but did not hear back.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mayor Muriel Bowser said, “We received the letter. We will review and respond accordingly.”

Conditions in the jail have been widely criticized for years.

In November of 2021, Mayor Bowser’s office announced a Memorandum of Understanding with the United States Marshals Service to outline how the two parties would work together to improve conditions at the DC Department of Corrections Central Detention Facility.

At the time she said, “We all agree: everyone who is in our jail or under our supervised care should be treated humanely and have safe conditions. We appreciate this collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service and are ready to utilize the necessary resources, both federal and local, to improve conditions and address any deficiencies at our DOC facilities.”

Greene is demanding Congress and staff have access to the jail by March 23.