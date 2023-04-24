WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A member of DC Fire and EMS accompanied a construction worker in the air after the worker fell roughly 50 feet below ground at a site in Southeast Monday morning.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted at 9:30 a.m. that it received a call about a medical emergency at the construction site, located in the 600 block of Howard Rd. SE. After figuring out the best way to reach and rescue him, emergency workers lowered a stretcher basket down to him using a crane and hoisted the worker out of the ground.

DC Fire and EMS said it practices the rescue technique but doesn’t need to do it frequently.