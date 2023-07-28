WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS brought in its cooling bus to help people put out of their homes by a fire in Southeast Friday morning.

The department said the fire was in a building in the 1800 block of Good Hope Rd. SE.

DC Fire and EMS said approximately 15 people who live in the building were taking shelter from the heat inside ambulances and that its fire academy cooling bus was on the way to help provide shelter.

By 10:20 a.m., the cooling bus had arrived. DC Fire and EMS said that Pepco secured the power to the building. Crews were working to put out fire in the walls. The department said it expected there to be “significant displacements.”

Firefighters were rotating out in order to be rehabbed because of the extreme heat.