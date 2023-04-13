WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—With the impending sale of the Washington Commanders to a leadership group that, in part, includes retired NBA star Magic Johnson, community advocates are optimistic about the possibilities it could bring to the District.

“He is the example of what right looks like. He comes from a community that’s underserved, played sports, worked himself up to be a business tycoon,” said Terrance Staley, Executive Director of the Alliance of Concerned Men.

Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Commanders owner Dan Snyder agreed to a $6 billion sale of the team to a group led by Josh Harris, which includes Magic Johnson.

Johnson, who owns the LA Dodgers and is the CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, is known for uplifting the communities he works in.

He’s invested in minority and female owned businesses, fed families in Detroit, launched health clinics, funded scholarships for teens going to HBCU’s and much more.

“I’m really excited but Magic. I really see him being the transformation that we need just because of what he represents,” said Staley.

The Alliance of Concerned Men works to prevent and intervene in youth crime and violence, as well as put kids on a straight path forward.

Staley hopes that with Johnson’s involvement with the Commanders, there will be opportunities for partnerships and investments here in the District.

“Providing tickets to the games for these young adults and these students going to play football in high school and middle school. Give them something to wish for and look up to,” he said. “Also providing resources for nonprofit organizations that are doing this work, and I’m not saying just Alliance of Concerned Men, there are many across the District that are doing great work.”

Johnson already said he would invest in the District if the sale came to fruition.

“I would love to be the owner of the Commanders. To do, not only great work on the field, but the work we could do with the city,” said Johnson during an interview on the Today Show.

Police Chief Robert Contee also welcomed the sale and what it could mean for kids and families in the District.

“I remember as a kid I lived not far from the Commanders stadium. We would oftentimes, around the third quarter, make our way from the neighborhood where I lived to the stadium and just try to sneak in and get a peak of them. Just kids being able to see these professional football players at the peak of their game,” he said.

If the sale is finalized, Staley would like to see the new owners put a greater focus on public safety when it comes to the transportation of people to and from the game. It’s an issue his nonprofit is already working to address in partnership with the Washington Wizards.

Regardless, he believes Johnson’s leadership will add a new role model to the roster in DC.

“I think that what he represents is not just to the city, but to all adults, African Americans specifically, is success,” he said. “For him to come to the city and help facilitate what it looks like to be him, I think that’s important.”