WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – After saying goodbye to the National Zoo’s three infamous pandas last week, panda fanatics are now feeling hopeful after China’s president hinted they could one day return.

“I hadn’t heard the possibility they may be coming back so that’s good news, we’re glad to hear that,” said Debra Dobbins, who was outside the Smithsonian’s National Zoo Thursday.

Dobbins and her husband said they love to visit the zoo, both in DC and in their hometown of Atlanta. A big draw for them is the pandas.

“If you’ve gone in and seen the panda exhibit, it’s amazing and I would hate to think of it not having pandas there. It’s just quite a set up,” Dobbins said.

Pandas, Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, along with their cub Xiao Qui Ji, were returned to China last week as the zoo’s lease with China expired. The return ended a 51 year working relationship to conserve the species.

“I can’t imagine Washington, D.C. without giant pandas and I will do everything I can to bring them back,” said zoo director Brandie Smith.

Though the pandas could make a return to the U.S.

“We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States on panda conservation,” China’s President Xi Jinping, said Wednesday while at a business summit in San Franciso. “I was told that many American people, especially children, were really reluctant to say goodbye to the pandas.”

Xi did not state a timeframe for when more pandas could come back or what zoo they could go to.

Fanny Chen, who visited the zoo Wednesday said the pandas coming back would be “great” for the kids because they will be happy.

“One of the reasons why the tourists go to the zoo is because the pandas are here,” she said.

Chen is originally from China and said the panda is a symbol of the country. She said she would like to see more return to the U.S.

“I hope more zoos can have it. It’s just a very cute animal,” Chen added. “Why should we limit the number of how many pandas in the U.S.?”

Another local, Rasha Endar, agreed.

“This zoo is one of a couple that had pandas, so it was definitely a draw, they’re iconic here,” she said. “I think it’s really promising that [President Xi] wants to strengthen relations with us and send them back knowing we all love the pandas.”