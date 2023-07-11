Mayor Muriel Bowser backs the measure. Some critics say detaining suspects before trial unfairly targets Black people

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. City Council will vote to either approve or reject an emergency crime bill on Tuesday that many believe can help drive down violence plaguing the nation’s capital this summer.

The measure, sponsored by Councilwoman Brooke Pinto, includes seeking to jail violent adult and juvenile offenders before trial among other changes.

While critics believe the move is too harsh and would unfairly target Black people in the District, Pinto said the legislation is still needed given the wave of violence that has seen every crime category up this year except burglary.

“Like in any emergency, we have to act like it and we have to act urgently as a government to address the problem that we’re seeing,” she said.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, who proposed back in May her “Safer, Stronger” legislation that had more enhanced penalties for other violent crimes but that some members of the council opposed, agreed.

“It includes common sense solutions to move us forward in closing the gaps that we think are preventing us from holding people accountable,” Bowser said.

Though for Keisha Monroe, the bill can’t come soon enough.

Her son Anthony, 16, was shot on two separate occasions – one time in the stomach and the other in the leg – in the past few months and the crimes have gone unsolved.

“The city is out of control,” Monroe said. “They (District officials) really need to do something.”

Council Chairman Phil Mendelson said he supports the legislation. Though the real problem is getting people arrested and convicted, he said.

“I believe the most immediate beneficial effect in reducing crime is increasing the case closure rate,” Mendelson said. “That’s not something that’s up to the council.”

According to police statistics, the murder rate in the District is up 17% from last year.

“Last year homicides that occurred in 2022, 35% were closed via arrest,” Mendelson said.

District officials said the crime closure rate is above the national average and that the emergency legislation will help drive down more crime.

The council takes up the issue at its 11 a.m. meeting Tuesday with more than 20 other emergency measures.