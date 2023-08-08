WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The violence can get overwhelming for some in the nation’s capital.

“I am hurting. I am broken,” one unidentified woman who lost her son to a recent shooting, said in between tears during a news conference Tuesday. “I’m going to keep fighting.”

D.C. Councilman Trayon White is calling for the D.C. National Guard to be brought in to help quell the violence overwhelming the Metropolitan Police Department. He hosted a news conference Tuesday at the corner of Good Hope Rd. and 16th St., an area in Southeast D.C. where several shootings have taken place.

“One of the biggest things they can provide is presence,” White said at the conference.

White invited several people who have been impacted by shooting deaths in the District.

“The issue right now in our community is that you hear over and over again, we don’t have enough officers,” he said. “We don’t have enough resources.”

In order to get their help in the District, Mayor Muriel Bowser must send a formal request to the D.C. National Guard for their assistance. She’s given no indication that she would do so.

In a statement, Deputy Mayor Lindsey Appiah said the District officials support bringing the guard “where our needs are within their mission,” though she did not make commitments to seek its help to mitigate issues regarding D.C.’s recent local crime.

“We will continue to make these requests as appropriate while also being mindful of the staffing constraints of the DCNG [D.C. National Guard],” she said. “Our focus, and where we will continue to request council support, is on attracting and retaining more officers at the Metropolitan Police Department and ensuring they have the resources and policy environment to do their jobs, have a strong presence in our neighborhoods and make arrests and close cases.”

Still, police officers are struggling to stop the violence due to lower numbers and the sheer firepower of illegal weapons finding their way to the streets of D.C., said White.

In August, there have already been 16 homicides and 13 deaths, according to MPD officials. This prompted White to start the conversation to call in the D.C. National Guard and to deploy “armed” officers in the District.

Not all people who live in D.C., however, think his proposition is a good idea.

“I find the prospect of the National Guard almost as disconcerting as the violence,” Resident Jeff Oser said. “I think the police need more resources but militarization isn’t the way to go.”

Jacqueline Arnold said she has also heard many gunshots day and night on U St., where she lives, including a shooting last weekend.

“How do you stop the violence?” she said.

Arnold said she’s open to the idea of the D.C. National Guard coming in but is still unsure of whether it’s a good idea for long-term issues.

“Will they do more to help or will they hinder? I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t know how to stop the violence. I’m praying.”