WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Following a scathing report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, one city council member is pushing for emergency action to address issues within the D.C. Housing Authority.

“The details (of the report) are shocking, but unfortunately as a council member who has been on the housing committee it’s not surprising,” said Councilmember At Large Elisa Silverman.

The report listed dozens of issues within DCHA, including a lack of policies, poor living conditions and a lack of knowledge among board members and executive leadership, among other issues.

Specifically, the report said there is “inadequate management and knowledge of property management functions including compliance with HUD rules and regulations that directly contributes to DCHA’s failure to comply with program requirements.”

It’s why Silverman, along with the support of Attorney General Karl Racine, filed an emergency bill to amend the District of Columbia Housing Authority Act of 1999.

The bill does four things, including clarifying that DCHA must follow the District’s Consumer Protections laws, requires ongoing reporting to the government and Attorney General on issues identified in the HUD report, requires training for board members and establishes training requirements for the executive director

“What this bill does is say, look if we have members of a board, of a multimillion-dollar agency, that is housing people… they need to know what they’re doing. And we need to give them the tools to make the right decisions,” said Silverman.

The DCHA board is made up of 13 members. Six are nominated by the Mayor and confirmed by the council. One member is the Deputy Mayor. The remaining members are nominated by a mix of residents, agencies and council.

Silverman said the make up is part of the problem.

“The issue is that there is an imbalance of power on the board. The Mayor appoints a majority of members and I have to say those are the members, until recently, that have not had the background or subject matter expertise. But, I would point out you can make the effort to get that expertise,” said Silverman.

“I’m saddened by that report and embarrassed by the conditions that report shares about public housing. And we know this is an issue that has been around in the district for a long time,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser agreed that there are questions about the board. But, she disagrees with who is to blame.

“I have some questions about the board; for example, it has some unaccountable board members. The members you all call mayoral board members are appointed by the mayor and confirmed by council,” said Bowser during a press conference Wednesday. “Then there are some other board members who have been there forever and are appointed by advocacy groups and are accountable to no one.”

DC News Now reached out to DCHA for comment regarding the proposed legislation. A spokesperson said the agency has not had enough time to review it.

DCHA will meet for an emergency board meeting Friday. Council will vote on the legislation Tuesday.