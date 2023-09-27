WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officials have identified the Dunbar High School student who was killed Tuesday afternoon.

Police said 16-year-old Maurice Jackson was walking near New Jersey Avenue and P Street NW around 3:43 p.m. when he approached a group of people. A suspect in the group pulled out a gun, firing multiple times. Jackson was hit and killed.

“It’s sad, a lot of young people are getting killed these days,” Rickaya Nettles, a sophomore at Dunbar, said. “In the community, we’re just losing our lives.”

Nettles said the latest shooting is yet another reason to remain vigilant.

“My parents tell me to watch my surroundings,” she said.

Wednesday, at Large Council Member Kenyan McDuffie visited the school to speak with students and staff.

“It was hard to look those students in the eye and tell them it’s going to be okay, because the reality is they’re dealing with that trauma,” he said, during a council committee meeting that afternoon.

He said the city is failing to keep kids safe.

“We have to do everything humanely possible to change that,” the councilman said.