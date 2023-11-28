WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A couple in Southeast, D.C. are pleading for the safe return of their three French Bulldogs.

“It’s really hard to deal with,” said Jordan Williams. “You’ve had your pet for forever and then one day they’re not there. It’s just weird, it’s a super hard adjustment.”

Williams said her boyfriend was walking three of their dogs — Chewy, Coco and Buttercup — earlier this month on East Capitol Street, S.E. when he was robbed at gunpoint.

“My boyfriend was walking them around when he got home and someone just pulled out of a car and just started chasing him,” she explained. “He was scared for his life. There were guns after him.”

It happened on Nov. 14. Two weeks later, Williams said she’s still in disbelief.

“It’s something you think can happen because they’re expensive dogs, but to actually have it happen is absolutely ridiculous,” she said.

French Bulldogs are considered “high-value” dogs.

“These dogs are expensive, they go for a couple of thousand,” said Williams, whose boyfriend breeds dogs. “I think that was definitely a part of the allure.”

According to the American Kennel Club, dog thefts were up 40% in 2022 compared to 2021.

In D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department has investigated at least 19 cases involving stolen dogs dating back to 2019, according to a search of media releases sent out to the public.

Just over the weekend, French Bulldog Hendrix was stolen in Northeast, D.C. His owner Teffiney Worthy told DC News Now the suspect threatened her.

“It looked like he had a taser in his hand – it didn’t look like a gun, it looked like a taser and he was holding it out and [had] his other hand in his pocket and he was like, ‘Give me your dog or I’m gonna kill you,’” she said.

Worthy was reunited with her dog on Tuesday, after she said a woman reached out to her on social media claiming she had the dog and would return it in exchange for $900. Police are investigating.

Last month, Zaleena Ahmed was attacked near the Fort Totten Metro Station when two men stole her Westie, Max.

Ahmed was later reunited with the dog after a man found Max walking near the Kenilworth Park & Aquatic Garden and dropped him off at the 6th District Police Headquarters.

“Max and I are done with D.C. and we’re going to be heading back to N.Y.,” Ahmed told DC News Now after picking up her dog.

According to the Humane Rescue Alliance, there are steps you should take if your dog is kidnapped.

The organization recommends first filing a theft report with police, as opposed to a lost animal report. Contact local veterinarians, shelters and groomers. Create flyers and posters to hang around the neighborhood where the animal was kidnapped. And, use social media to share photos and information about the pet.

The alliance also urges people to microchip their pets.

“People are like, ‘Oh you should get an air tag for your dog, you should get your dog chipped,’ but those aren’t even full proof situations,” said Williams.

Williams said she and her boyfriend are hanging flyers, posting to social media sites and offering a reward for the safe return of their dogs. But, she is warning other dog owners to be vigilant.

“I want to make sure a lot of pet owners, especially people who have dogs that are sought after, that they’re watching their backs. Because this can happen to anyone,” she said.