WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Newly released court documents reveal more details on what happened before and after the shooting at Catholic University that left a Kentucky teacher dead.

Jaime Maceo, 22, pleaded not guilty in court. He is being charged with first degree murder while armed for the shooting and killing of 25-year-old Maxwell Emerson, according to court documents.

Investigators were able to link Maceo’s DNA to a ski mask that was found at the scene of the shooting.

Court documents say that the first time the two interacted with each other was outside the Brookland Metro Station. Surveillance video shows the pair talking and Emerson taking out what police believe to be his wallet to hand Maceo money.

Before the interaction ends, Emerson slightly raises his hands. Police said they believe the gesture is what they call a “don’t shoot manner.”

The two part ways and different camera angles show them both walking along Michigan Avenue, according to court documents. Police believe that in some camera shots, Maceo is seen holding a gun.

When the two reach Catholic University’s campus, cameras then show Emerson raising his hands again and the two men go towards a bench.

Emerson tackles Maceo to the ground and the two start wrestling before police think Maceo shoots him and runs away, according to court documents.

Family members of Emerson say he was in D.C. to attend the Library of Congress’ Teacher Institute.

According to court documents, in an interview with Emerson’s next of kin, Emerson sent a Snapchat at 7:47 a.m. that stated, “Help. Being ribbed. At cub point.”

Detectives believe Emerson was trying to say that he was being robbed at gunpoint.

The next of kin said they tried making numerous attempts at reaching Emerson, the shuttle he was taking and the Library of Congress meeting to see if he made it, but did not receive a response back.

Masceo is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday, July 20.