WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — According to court documents that DC News Now obtained, one of the suspects involved in carjacking a FBI agent was arrested.

The documents said that on Nov. 29, the Office of Unified Communications got a 911 call for an armed carjacking on 141 12th St. NE around 3:45 p.m.

The FBI agent told investigators that she was inside the door-jam of the driver’s door of her vehicle when she was approached from behind. She said that she was “knocked down to the ground in an unknown manner and became disoriented.” The agent said that she remembered being on her back and looking up to see a male pointing a gun at her.

According to the court documents, the agent said that the person with the gun demanded her keys. She said she believed she was wrestling with the gunman over the keys when she believed she sustained a cut on her lips. She eventually handed the keys over, then a suspect asked for her phone before the gunman grabbed it.

The suspects got into her car and drove away. Court documents said that there was FBI-issued ammunition in the agent’s trunk when the carjacking took place.

The agent told investigators that she heard activity behind her and said that “there was possibly a getaway vehicle,” the court documents said.

The agent described the gunman as a “male, skinny, 16-17 years old, approximately 5’9″-5’10” in height wearing a blue mask with navy blue puffer coat and possibly had a hat or hood up.”

Investigators later found the agent’s car in the south alley near 15th Street SE around 4:10 p.m. According to court documents, some of the agent’s stolen property was inside. Investigators were still working on processing the car and its contents as of Tuesday.

The documents said that investigators got video footage from 15th Street SE of the two suspects leaving the car around 4:02 p.m. and running away.

Investigators also tracked the agent’s stolen cell phone and found it in the 300 block of 11th St. SE. The phone was taken into evidence, and the FBI processed it.

The court documents said that on Nov. 30, MPD’s Command Information Center said that an anonymous party texted a tip, identifying one of the suspects as a 16 or 17-year-old. The tipster said that the two who were involved were Area 71 gang members.

Investigators went to the identified suspect’s high school on Nov. 30 and spoke with a witness who was able to identify the same suspect.

According to court documents, investigators spoke with the FBI agent again on Dec. 3. The agent was able to give more details as well as say that three Glock 19 handgun magazines loaded with live rounds of 9mm ammunition were still missing.

On Dec. 4, officials got a search warrant for the identified suspect’s home address. FBI agents and D.C. police officers executed the warrant and arrested 17-year-old Devonte Lynch who was the only person at home at the time.

He is being held in the Youth Services Center pending trial and is being charged as an adult.

The court documents did not give any further details about the other suspect.