WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Thamyyah Veney remains behind bars without bond.

Veney, 32, is the person charged with Saturday’s crash that injured a man, and his five-year-old daughter in Congress Heights.

She remained silent during Monday’s arraignment as her lawyer entered into a not guilty plea.

Charging documents claim Veney had a blood alcohol level nearly twice the legal limit when she struck them, while they waited at a bus stop along 4th Street and Savannah Street SE.

The child has a fractured skull, and remains at National Children’s Hospital in critical but stable condition.

Metropolitan Police Department said Veney also hit a third person who was treated at the scene, but declined to go to the hospital.

According to the charging documents, a witness saw Veney drive erratically, as she sped, ran a stop sign, and slammed into a Honda Acura, before crashing into the people.

Police found her in an alley behind the crash scene. Veney has been charged with several crimes including driving under the influence and reckless driving.