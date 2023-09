WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A fire broke out in an apartment on top of a laundromat, displacing three adults and a child Thursday.

The fire is located in the 5000 block of 1st St. NW, D.C. on the second floor of the building which occupies other commercial establishments.

DC Fire and EMS

No injuries were reported. The fire was contained and under control.