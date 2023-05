WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Fire and EMS said they were battling a working fire at the Potomac Boat Club in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 3500 block of Water St NW for a fire on a two-story frame building.

First responders said there was a fire in the 1st-floor walls. They said all visible fire was extinguished.

Officials said there was a minor extension to the 2nd floor in the wall

No injuries were reported.