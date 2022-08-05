WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said search crews found the body of a swimmer who had been reported missing in the Potomac River Friday morning.

DC Fire and EMS and other groups were searching the water after someone saw him trying to swim to a loose skiff near Thompson’s Boathouse, located in the 2900 block of Virginia Ave. NW.

In addition to members of DC Fire and EMS and the Metropolitan Police Department, members of the Arlington County Fire and EMS were part of the search and rescue, then search and recovery efforts.