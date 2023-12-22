WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said divers rescued a person from a vehicle in the Potomac River.

Officials said the vehicle went into the water sometime after midnight, on December 22.

The vehicle was located beneath Memorial Bridge on Rock Creek Pkwy.

Crews said the person was in critical life-threatening condition. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

DC Fire and EMS remained on the scene to check for other possible victims. Crews continued to check the shoreline while boats searched the river.