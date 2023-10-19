WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Every day across the country, people are dying from gun violence.

That includes here in the DMV.

So far this year, there have been 219 homicides in D.C. Fifteen juveniles — children — have been shot and killed. In some cases, children are the ones doing the shooting.

“It’s one of the biggest issues in D.C. We wake up every day to somebody dying, every single day. It never fails,” said Kanihya Glover, a teenager living in the District.

On a summer evening, the 17-year-old, along with 15-year-old Mike Adjanla and 17-year-old Deven Bradley, sat down with DC News Now to talk about juvenile crime, gun violence among teenagers and what’s driving it all. This, as District leaders grapple with how to respond.

“Everybody, they just point at the youth,” said Adjanla. “They feel the youth as ghetto and ratchet and they feel like the youth have something to do with gun violence.”

He doesn’t believe that’s an accurate description of our youth.

“No, not in most of the cases,” he said.

THE IMPACT OF GUN VIOLENCE

All three teens said they’ve been impacted by gun violence, losing a loved one, a friend, a classmate.

“For me, I lost three people to gun violence,” said Glover.

She lost two cousins and a friend.

“It didn’t really affect me until years later (my cousin) Kyndall passed away. And when Kyndall passed away, it was like, ‘Why, did this happen to me again in the same situation?’” she said.

Glover started a nonprofit called Broken Concrete DC to deal with her grief. She found peace in unity, bringing together others who have suffered from the impacts of gun violence.

Bradley said he lost a friend to gun violence.

“I had a friend who was up on U Street one night. There was a U Street shooting and he got caught in the middle of the shooting, and I was like, that was crazy. He doesn’t have nothing to do. He ain’t bothering nobody,” said Bradley. “He was a cool person. He stayed to himself and he got caught in it.”

The teen described a flurry of emotions.

“I was just, it was mixed emotions. I didn’t really know how to feel,” he said.

THE NEED FOR A GUN

Adjanla, Glover and Bradley said they don’t know any teens who own a gun, personally, but, they said it’s easy to get one.

“Getting a gun, it’s like getting a phone,” said Glover. “It’s super easy. It’s super quick. Not only are they getting guns from a gun shop, they’re making their own guns, and there are ghost guns out there too, so you can’t trace nothing.”

The group explained why many teenagers feel like they need to have a gun.

“At the end of the day, people don’t understand that some kids don’t have homes to go to. So, you’re trying to victim blame, but you don’t understand that sometimes people don’t be loved at home. The streets are their home,” said Glover.

According to the group, a gun, for many young people, provides a sense of safety and protection.

“You can get shot at just for walking down the street to go get a bite,” said Bradley. “There’s nothing you can do. Somebody can run up on you and rob you. You don’t have nothing to protect yourself. You’re just out here. So that’s why some people need guns.”

Adjanla agreed.

“Most of the time, it’s not because they want to walk around thinking they’re bad. Sometimes it’s because of the neighborhoods they live in. Some people live on 37th, Benning Road, Minnesota. It’s dangerous neighborhoods and they need protection.”

THE DATA

“I’ve seen a number of young people that are really scared, themselves, and so, what we’re often seeing is kids who very rationally are carrying guns because they are scared,” said Eduardo Ferrer.

Ferrer is the Policy Director at the Georgetown Juvenile Justice Clinic and Initiative. The organization provides legal representation for kids accused of committing a crime. It also works to reform juvenile justice efforts locally and nationally.

Ferrer said despite how people may feel about juvenile crime, the fear and frustration only tell one part of the story.

“Generally speaking, youth arrests and overall crime are at historic lows in the District of Columbia. Generations back, we are really at the lowest point that we have seen,” he said.

According to raw data from the Metropolitan Police Department, there were 1,682 juvenile arrests in 2022. That’s up from the 1,401 arrests in 2021 and the 1,534 in 2020.

However, it’s down significantly from the 2,759 juvenile arrests in 2019. And the 3,278 arrests further back in 2016.

During the first six months of 2023, there have been 992 juvenile arrests. That’s up about 17% compared to the same time last year.

“While (historically) crime is down, the types of crime we’re seeing increase are scary and that makes people legitimately afraid,” said Ferrer.

Specific to juvenile arrests, gun crimes, including armed carjackings and carrying a pistol without a license, have increased consistently over the last seven years.

“There’s a proliferation of guns, not just in the District. This is happening across the country,” said Ferrer. “So, we’ve seen in the shift of the mix of violent crime go from violent crimes that were committed without guns – think robberies, snatch on the Metro – to violent crimes committed with guns –think armed carjackings.”

Ferrer went as far as comparing the proliferation of guns to the opioid epidemic.

“If you replace opioids with guns, our Supreme Court with the FDA and Purdue with the gun manufacturers, you see the exact same thing,” he said. “It is something that’s quote unquote lawful, but the way it’s being manufactured, supplied, oversupplied and sold is incredibly irresponsible.”

SOLUTIONS ROOTED IN POLICY

Ferrer believes the solution is twofold, with gun control policies and social programs each playing a big role.

“If we’re talking about reducing crime, that’s the wrong focus. We should be focused on helping young people and their families thrive,” he said.

The District currently allocates funding to a myriad of social programs.

In its latest budget cycle, the District increased SNAP benefits for more than 100,000 residents. In October, the government reopened applications for its Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

Although it falls short of what Ward 5 Councilmember Zachary Parker called for in May: a pause on sunsetting a tax hike for commercial property transactions and using the nearly $400 million in revenue to support SNAP, ERAP, a child tax credit and more.

It didn’t have support, with his fellow councilmembers worrying it would discourage building sales downtown.

“While I trust my colleagues are committed to addressing the root causes of violence, we need to actually live that through our policy and I think there’s a lot of room for us to do that as a city and a council,” Parker told DC News Now.

Meanwhile, violence interruption programs, such as Cure the Streets and Safe Passage, continue to exist. And the DC government offers grants for nonprofits working towards reducing gun violence. In January of 2023 the Office of Gun Violence Prevention awarded 25 mini grants totaling $125,000 to various organizations.

The District also sponsors a summer youth employment program and an internship program.

Ferrer argues it’s not enough.

“I do think we need more violence interrupters, but not just more. We need them to be actually supported in the work, so, better wages, more training, more support for them,” he said. “They’re on the front lines of a really significant health issue, and they’re dealing with individuals who have suffered a significant amount of trauma.”

On the gun control side: “We really need to be proactive about preventing guns from coming into the District in the first place,” said Ferrer.

COUNCIL ACTION ON PUBLIC SAFETY

“I think it is a crisis,” said Parker.

In April, Parker introduced legislation called the Establishment of Reasonable Controls for the Firearm Industry Amendment Act of 2023. If passed, it would allow the DC Attorney General to hold gun manufacturers accountable for the harm caused by their weapons, like a homicide.

“The hope is it would lead to a more reasonable and responsible industry, that they would have reasonable safety controls, that they would be more responsible in how they market their weapons,” explained Parker.

The councilmember pointed to action taken by the families of Sandy Hook, who sued gun manufacturer Remington for the harm caused to them following the mass shooting at the school. The families won and Remington went out of business.

“This just adds another tool in our kit to be able to address the endless flow of guns,” said Parker.

Still, gun rights advocates argue legislation like this merely shifts the blame.

The National Sports Shooting Foundation, the Firearm Industry Trade Association, is challenging a similar law on the books in California, claiming it goes against federal law, PLCAA, or Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act. The law protects firearm manufacturers from being held liable for crimes committed using their weapons.

“Suing firearm manufacturers and retailers for the unlawful and criminal actions of remote third parties would be akin to suing automakers and breweries for deaths caused by drunk drivers,” said Mark Oliva, Managing Director of Public Affairs for NSSF.

“The District of Columbia needs to change policies that allow criminals to walk free from jail within hours of committing the crimes and end the soft-on-crime prosecutors who are unwilling to hold accountable for the actions,” he continued.

Council also is considering a slate of public safety measures from Councilmember Brooke Pinto.

In September, Pinto introduced her Secure DC Plan, which she said will hold violent criminals accountable while also investing in community spaces and people.

The legislation, in part, creates new felony offenses for strangulation, endangerment with a firearm for firing a gun in public, and expanding carjacking offenses, among other crimes. It also creates a “rebuttal presumption in favor of pretrial detention for adults who commit violent crimes” and for juveniles who commit certain violent crimes.

It also would allow police to search people without a warrant if they’re out on release for a gun crime.

The plan has been criticized widely for being too carceral in nature and infringing on Fourth Amendment rights.

Meanwhile, in October, Councilmember Robert White introduced legislation to address crime prevention and community recovery from violence. If passed, the bill, known as the Whole Government Response to Crime Act of 2023, will track firearms coming into D.C. and create a Director of Emerging Adults to “oversee the many different programs that help meet the unique needs of young adults aged 18-24.”

Specific to youth crime, Mayor Muriel Bowser implemented an enhanced youth curfew pilot program. It launched in August and targets several areas across the District. If a teen is out past curfew, an officer can pick them up and drop them off with the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services.

“The vast majority of our young people are doing the right thing. They are back in school, they are involved in extracurriculars, and in the evenings and at night, they are where they need to be, supervised and safe. But we need that to be true for all of our young people, and if we have kids and teenagers who are not in safe situations, we need to connect with those families,” said Bowser.

WHAT DO THE TEENS THINK?

“I understand the curfew, but it’s not helping anything, because look what happened to Peyton PJ Evans. He was in his house when a stray bullet came through his window,” said Glover.

Glover, Bradley and Adjanla don’t necessarily agree with how their elected officials are handling juvenile crime and gun violence.

“I feel like the gun is not the problem. You can kill somebody with a knife. You can kill somebody with a pencil. Anything. The gun is not the problem,” expressed Bradley. “It’s a person and what they’ve been through. We don’t know what a person goes through at home. They probably have family issues. They’ve been abused.”

He said to prevent teenagers from becoming involved in gun crime, they need to be better supported.

“If there were more organizations that kids can get paid from or something like that, because most of the (time), 90% of the violence is happening because kids and they’re going through poverty. Kids, they come from nothing, and they go out and go get it,” Bradley said.

Glover said the District should better fund programs for kids.

“Emphasis on programs, because, again, I feel like y’all are funding everything else but y’all are not paying attention to people who are trying to help,’ she said. “There are so many organizations that are trying to help the youth because our youth need resources.”

The teens are frustrated and tired of feeling unsafe.

“D.C. got to do better,” said Glover. “Y’all need to start drawing back a little bit and actually try to understand our youth because sometimes it’s not a youth wanting to kill someone for no reason. Sometimes it’s trauma.”

STAYING AWAY FROM THE STREETS

The three teenagers all are involved with the TRIGGER Project, a nonprofit group that aims to denormalize gun violence and help survivors.

That involvement is one way they stay on the straight and narrow.

Each has their own motivation as well.

“I’m not focused on nothing else for real but school,” said Bradley. “Getting out of school and having some money in my pocket. Those are the main two things I worry about. I am on top of those two things at all times.”

For Adjanla, he has big dreams.

“I just want to stay away from the gun violence, stay away from the beef, focus on school, focus on my family, making them happy,” he said. “I want to start a business, probably be an actor or something. Something big.”

And Glover aspires to make a difference in her community.

“For me, I aspire to be a community advocate. I think Broken Concrete DC is a legacy I built off of my own trauma. I basically turned my sad story into my purpose,” she explained. “My motivation is my three angels.”