WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said a 2-year-old addax named Terri died on June 12.

Terri and her herd mates, Jack and Janet, arrived at the zoo in 2021. Their species is considered critically endangered.

The zoo said Terri was moving and acting normally the day she died. Africa Trail keepers found her dead near a fence that separates the addax and ostrich habitats. Necropsy reports showed evidence of a cervical fracture, indicating that Terri may have been scared by something and run into the fence.

Addaxes are light-colored antelopes that have long spiralling horns. They’re native to Chad and Niger in Africa. Threats against them include drought, hunting and habitat loss from oil drilling and agricultural expansion. Although their life span in the wild isn’t clear, males that have been in the care of humans have lived as long as 11 years. Females have lived as long as 14 years.