WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Parking changes are coming to one of the District’s busiest nightlife areas.

The Mayor’s Office of Nightlife and Culture, in partnership with D.C. Department of Transportation, is piloting curbside changes along the U Street Corridor.

Parking will be prohibited along several blocks in the area from 10 p.m. until 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights. Instead, the areas will be designated for pick up and drop off.

The areas include the following:

• 1900 block of 9th Street NW (west side)

• 800 block of Florida Avenue NW (south side)

• 1100 block of U Street NW (north side)

• 1200 block of U Street NW (north side)

The changes are intended to reduce double parking to help with congestion on the roads, according to DDOT. It will allow businesses to more easily fulfill delivery orders, facilitate passenger loading and unloading and enforce parking regulations.

“It’s necessary [and] long overdue,” said Frank Chauvin, who’s lived along the corridor for decades.

Chauvin said this will be beneficial to businesses in the area.

“We need to get the Ubers and the delivery folks, food delivery in to help the businesses,” Chauvin said. “Right now, some of the business, good operators, aren’t getting their patrons because of blockages.”

Rafeal Ross said he frequents businesses along U Street.

“There’s a lot of people here, it’s congested,” Ross said.

He said the biggest traffic headaches for him is the rideshare congestion.

“The Uber, the Lyft, the Door Dash drivers double park, pull, hold up lanes, block traffic,” he said.

Ross said he supports adding designated areas for pickup and drop off, but is concerned about the loss of parking.

“This is a party area, there’s a lot of bars down here,” Ross said. “It’s already hard to find parking down here. I think the street parking they have is fine.”