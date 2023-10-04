WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Store shelves sit bare at the CVS Pharmacy in Columbia Heights.

It’s become such a dire situation in the 14th St & Irving St NW location that customers, community members, employees, and even security guards are the store are speaking out.

Employees said that as soon as merchandise gets restocked, it’s stolen off the shelves just as fast. Customers also said they’re not able to find what they need.

“I go in to get my sodas, and the employee told me to buy a few. He said they won’t be here by the time I come back again,” said Aminata Phillips, who has lived in D.C. for 35 years.

Phillips works with one of the street vendors at the intersection and lives in the shelter nearby, she said it’s hardworking people who get hurt when others choose to steal.

“I can understand if you’re in need of something. You think about taking something. But why take in a whole shopping cart? Why take things that don’t belong to you? It’s a shame,” said Phillips.

Drinks, frozen foods, school supplies, and medications are all missing from store shelves.

The baby care and aisle are nearly bare, too.

A security guard pointed out several young boys he’d suspected of stealing. That same guard said he really can’t do much about it.

Carolyn Watson shops at the Columbia Heights CVS. She’s seen it happen, too.

“I’ve seen it happen, it kinda scared me. They’re just going in there and randomly taking things,” said Watson. “There’s no reason five teenagers can go in there with backpacks, snatch things off the shelves and no one says anything to them.”

According to D.C. Police crime data for this block about 52 official reports of theft year to date near that location. This time last year that number was closer to 30.

Those are only the thefts that actually get reported to the police. Employees and community members tell us it’s become an everyday thing.

We reached out to representatives for CVS for comment and did not hear back.