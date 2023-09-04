WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A major grocery store in Southeast D.C. is getting rid of many name-brand health and beauty care items in an effort to stop shoplifting.

The Giant on Alabama Avenue is removing popular name-brand items like Tide, Advil and Colgate from its store.

There were dozens of empty shelves and signs on Monday that said “Due to ongoing theft these items are no longer available for purchase.”

“Name brand is not the only thing that people steal. They steal Giant brand stuff. It don’t matter. A thief is a thief,” said customer Mary Gibson.

Shelves are now barren from the deodorant aisle to where Tide detergent used to be.

“People come up to me, ask me, do I want to buy Tide, stuff like that. Of course, Imma buy it because it’s much cheaper than they’re going to sell in the store,” one customer said.

Dean’s Professor of Marketing and Public Policy at American University Ron Hill said that, while retail theft is a real problem, steps like these are discriminatory.

“I want to emphasize this idea of profiling and the idea of racial profiling. In other words, selecting stores or locations that are predominantly African-American or predominantly what we think of as minorities has been very longstanding,” Hill said. “And a lot of stores have been sued because they did this.”

Starting Thursday, Sept. 7, receipts will be checked as people leave.

Giant said it’s “in an attempt to mitigate the unprecedented levels of product theft that has become unsustainable for our business.”

“People who want to be thieves are going to go to places where they can steal,” Hill said. “And so if they reduce the number of branded items, they’re just going to go to other places altogether.”

Customers worry this is the first step to Giant possibly leaving Southeast altogether.

“They’re talking about shutting down too many stores in this area,” Gibson said.

“None of the tactics we deploy is the ultimate solution to the problem we face, but we continue to invest in efforts that will improve safety for our associates and customers and reduce theft,” Giant said in a statement.