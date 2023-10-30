WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s now harder to find more items from shelves at CVS in the District.

Several brands of paper towels and toilet paper are kept in storerooms and customers at the H Street location have to ask for them. It’s the latest step by the company to reduce shoplifting.

“It’s terrible,” said Valerie Bloom, a customer. “I mean, it’s scary to see and you have to ask for products. But what are you going to do? They’re stealing them.”

“We use a variety of product protection measures to deter or prevent theft to keep merchandise in-stock and available for our customers to purchase,” CVS said in an email. “In Washington, DC, we’ve worked closely with the DC Metro Police to identify and dismantle several major shoplifting rings and will continue to do so and are supporting new initiatives to combat retail theft in partnership with the DC Attorney General’s Office.”

The increased security procedure has produced understanding from customers.

“The prices are crazy,” Bloom said. “I just looked at some of the prices. I mean, I’m able to afford them, but there is a lot of people who are not able to afford it.”

CVS first removed some items from its shelves in early October to prevent thefts.