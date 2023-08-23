WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Cycling advocates and members of the public are going to be part of a “fun ride” on Aug. 26.

The bike ride is to call attention to the need for protected bike lanes in the Q/R streets NW/NE corridor.

The ride follows a previous event that was held in July along the Q/R streets corridor to raise awareness of the need for safe cycling infrastructure.

Community members from Wards 2 and 5 as well as cycling advocates will ride from Alethia Tanner Park to Dupont Circle. The ride is free of charge and open to the public.

Members of the public may register online at the Washington Area Bicyclist Association’s site.