Grand Central Bar and Sportsbook, and other restaurants, will be allowed to stay open 24 hours during the World Cup.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — “Last call” will take on new meaning for restaurants and bars around D.C.

The Council of the District of Columbia passed emergency legislation Thursday that will allow bars and restaurants to remain open for 24 hours only during the World Cup. No alcohol sales will be allowed between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Grand Central Bar and Sportsbook is planning to take advantage of it.

“I think that normally they say nothing good ever happens after midnight. We’re open until 3 a.m. “said owner Brian Vasile. “This allows us to stay open even later, and open up even earlier.”

Establishments would first have to pay a $100 fee to the city’s Alcoholic Beverage Regulation Administration. Plus, they have to notify Metropolitan Police at least three days before the start of the extended hours.

Supporters say the temporary policy will help businesses. But there is a concern.

“The only downside would be bars would be open really early in the morning and cops would probably have to be a little more vigilant,” said Daniel Delaney. “It could get dangerous if people are stumbling around the streets after having too much to drink.”

Meanwhile, Vasile has another reason to take a gamble on the long hours. He also operates a sportsbook in his establishment. Customers will be able to watch the World Cup at Grand Central and bet on it at the same time.

The World Cup takes place from November 20-December 18.