WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Looking for ways to give back to children through a night of raffles, food, and fun? Look no further than D.C. Diamonds’ annual event.

D.C. Diamonds, which is a part of the Metro Washington Chapter of the Penn State Alumni, focuses on fundraising for Penn State’s Dance Marathon (THON). THON is a student-run organization at the university. It is a year-long fundraising effort that culminates in a no-sleeping, no-sitting dance marathon, all to help the fight against pediatric cancer.

Daniela Lawton is the Director of D.C. Diamonds and THON Chair, Metro Washington Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association. She and Jaren Schugar, Sponsorship Chair of D.C. Diamonds, chatted with me, a Penn State alumna, myself, about the event which includes a reception-style cocktail event featuring an open beer and wine bar, light passed appetizers, raffles, and a silent auction.

The event takes place on April 15 from 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. at Proper 21, which is right next to Metro Center. (The address is 1319 F St. NW, Washington.)

For more information about how you can help fight childhood cancer by attending the event (aka get your hands on a ticket) and beyond, click here.